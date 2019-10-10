Drew Barrymore Is Getting a Daytime Talk Show: 'I'm Truly Thrilled'

Drew Barrymore will soon be taking over your TV screens.

The actress, 44, is getting a daytime talk show with CBS after she reportedly filmed a pilot for the show in August, according to Variety.

The show will launch in the fall of 2020.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

CBS Chief Operating and Financial Officer Steve LoCascio announced the news on Thursday, saying, “Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air — her show will energize any station’s lineup. We’re looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.”

Barrymore previously served as a judge on the reality talent competition The World’s Best alongside RuPaul and Faith Hill. The actress’ show is joining a number of other TV daytime shows headlined by major stars, such as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Barrymore has considered moving into the daytime television realm, either.

Back in 2016, the star was in discussions with Warner Bros. Telepictures about hosting a talk show, but the project never came to fruition, according to Variety.

News of the pilot comes four months after Santa Clarita Diet, the Netflix series which Barrymore starred in and executive produced, was canceled following its third season.

“The world has never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement of the show, starring Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead,” the statement continued, referencing Barrymore’s character Sheila, who eventually turns into a zombie.

Barrymore has also executive produced TLC’s Rattled and VH1’s Tough Love, as well as the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film and a 2020 project called The Stand-In.