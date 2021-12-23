"Don't feel sorry for me cause it is just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me," said the actress and talk show host

Drew Barrymore Feels Like 'Loser' When 'No One' Matches with Her On Dating Apps

Drew Barrymore can relate to a lot of women when it comes to disappointing experiences on dating apps.

On Monday, the actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show answered an audience member when she was asked whether she had ever done any "stalking or creeping" on social media when it came to men she was potentially interested in.

Barrymore, 46, explained that she has not had the best luck with online dating and claimed "no one" has connected with her.

"I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me cause it is just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me," she said.

"It makes me feel like such a loser and then you are like 'it is hard out there.' It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable, but you keep trying."

Barrymore said she isn't limiting her happiness to finding love or the outcome of using the app.

"You fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary," said Barrymore. "I do not think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring and unexpected time might be in there, but that is all it is."

This is not the first time Barrymore has opened up about online dating.

In November, Barrymore shared dating advice with television personality and broadcast journalist Gayle King.

Speaking to King during an episode of her show, Barrymore said that it is "so hard on dating apps."

"I feel like I'm always swiping left because they are too young [or] I don't know who they are," she said.

She also suggested that King should use dating apps and noted she is on them periodically.