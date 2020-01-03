Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Walked to a Premiere with Cameron Diaz and a Bottle of Champagne

Drew Barrymore can explain why she was once spotted toting champagne with Cameron Diaz on the streets of New York City.

To celebrate New Year’s, the Golden Globe winner, 44, shared a throwback photo that showed herself holding up a bottle of champagne, toasting to the cameras, as she walked alongside Diaz on a N.Y.C. sidewalk.

The details behind the quirky candid, as revealed by Barrymore in her explanatory caption, sheds light on a memory-making celebratory outing gone wrong.

“2003 welcomes 2020,” she began the caption. “(back story on this moment! It was the NYC [premiere] of Charlie’s Angels 2 and I had hired an old school bus with Christmas lights and hanging rubber chickens to take us there!”

She continued: “And I was like ‘trust me! This is going to be so fun to show up in! And then it broke down! Literally ‘smoking from the hood’ broke.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Gushes That Cameron Diaz Is Her ‘Bestie, Sister’: ‘She’s in My Life Every Day’

With their transportation to the red carpet kaput, the stars were forced to arrive to the June 2003 debut of Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle on foot — without leaving the drinks behind, of course.

“And so we walked the rest of the way,” Barrymore wrote. “But not before I grabbed the champers and said ‘well this is good too’ and off to our fun evening we went.”

The Santa Clarita Diet star closed out her caption by stating: “And we’re all still peas in a pod.”

Among the commenters on the spirited post was Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, “This just about sums it up.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, 2019 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

RELATED: Charlie’s Angels Reunion! Lucy Liu Joined by Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz at Walk of Fame Ceremony

In March, Barrymore opened up to PEOPLE about her costar in the crime-fighting spy series — which was rebooted for the big screen in 2019 starring Kristen Stewart — calling Diaz, 47, “my bestie, my sister.”

“Luckily, she’s in my life every day,” Barrymore said at the time.

Since forming their bond more than 18 years ago, Barrymore and Diaz have provided #friendshipgoals inspiration on several occasions.

The longtime friends shared moments from their summer 2018 “playdate,” which included a bare-faced, make-up free selfie — without any filter.

“Her and I are like sisters and we see each other all the time and it was just sort of where we are today,” Barrymore told PEOPLE of the selfie. “In some ways just another day in our world, but I felt like sharing it. I love her.”