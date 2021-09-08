Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler tied the knot in Massachusetts on Aug. 28

Drew Barrymore's Ex Will Kopelman Shares Sweet Photos from His Honeymoon with Alexandra Michler

Alexandra Michler and Will Kopelman on their honeymoon in Italy

Will Kopelman and his new wife, Alexandra Michler, are taking in the very best of Italy.

The newlyweds flew to Europe after tying the knot on Aug. 28 in a romantic ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Kopelman — who shares daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, with ex-wife Drew Barrymore — shared photos from their honeymoon on Instagram.

"Luna Di Miele drop ❤️," the 43-year-old captioned an Instagram gallery that began with a selfie of him and Michler, 34.

Other photos included Michler smiling at Kopelman as he took a photo of her from the inside of a yacht, while another showed the father-of-two enjoying a glass of wine. In one snap, the couple shared a sweet kiss in front of the mountains.

will kopelman Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler enjoying their honeymoon in Italy | Credit: will kopelman/instagram

The art consultant, who split from Barrymore five years ago, married the Vogue director of fashion development in Massachusetts.

Kopelman and Barrymore's two daughters acted as flower girls during the ceremony, as shown by Kopelman's sister Jill, who shared photos from the event on Instagram.

In other pictures from the celebration, the bride and groom were seen exchanging vows surrounded by a gorgeous floral arrangement with the ocean in the background. Kopelman wore a navy suit for the occasion, while Michler wore a beautiful white wedding gown.

The two got engaged in January, with Kopelman — whose father Arie L. Kopelman is the former President and COO of Chanel — posting the news on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler Credit: Jill Kargman/Instagram

A source first confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in December 2020.

Kopelman and Barrymore announced their separation in April 2016 after four years of marriage.

The actress celebrated Kopelman's engagement while talking to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show the month after the couple shared their big news.