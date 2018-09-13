Drew Barrymore and Ex Justin Long Spotted Together in NYC: Report

Friendly exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long were recently seen together at a New York hotel.

The actress, 43, met Long, 40, at the Lowell Hotel on Monday, according to Page Six. Reps for both actors have not commented.

PEOPLE confirms Long has split from Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, whom he began dating in 2016. Barrymore’s four-year marriage to Will Kopelman ended in divorce in 2016 (they have two daughters, 5½-year-old Olive and 4-year-old Frankie).

The longtime friends dated from 2007 to 2010 and also costarred in two romantic comedies together — the 2009 film He’s Just Not That Into You and 2010’s Going the Distance. Barrymore and Long have reportedly stayed friends throughout the years.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long in 2010 Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Barrymore has been open in the past about being friendly with her exes, telling PEOPLE in 2009 her previous boyfriends “are really important to me, and I am very close with them.”

“Just because the ‘in love’ doesn’t work doesn’t mean the love goes away,” she said.