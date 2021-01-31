Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband, Is Engaged to Vogue Director Alexandra Michler

Will Kopelman is engaged.

The businessman, who was once married to Drew Barrymore, is engaged to girlfriend Alexandra Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Some joyful news in endless January! ECSTATIC for my fabulous *engaged* brother @willkopelman and his incredible bride-to-be!" his sister, writer and actress Jill Kargman, wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

"Sooo lucky to have you as my sis-in-law @alliemichler 💕💋💍🥂🍾" Kargman added, sharing the news alongside a photo of Kopelman, 42, giving his bride-to-be a kiss on the cheek. In the image, Michler can be seen smiling while showing off her gorgeous diamond ring.

Kopelman, whose father Arie L. Kopelman is the former President and COO of Chanel, also posted about the engagement on social media.

Image zoom Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler | Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Back in December, a source confirmed the pair's relationship to PEOPLE.

Around the same time, Kopelman shared a photo on Instagram of the two together, captioning it "my love." The picture showed them cozying up over the Christmas weekend.

Barrymore and Kopelman announced their separation in April 2016 after four years of marriage. The pair share daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6.

"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," the two said in their statement at the time. "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Not long after announcing their split, Barrymore appeared with Kopelman's dad and brother-in-law at an event, where the three talked about their family.

"He's the grandfather of all grandfathers," Barrymore told the crowd. "He always says there's nothing overrated about being a grandparent and he is the ultimate grandparent."