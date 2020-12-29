Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband, Is Dating Vogue Director Alexandra Michler

Will Kopelman is showing off his new love.

The businessman, who was once married to Drew Barrymore, is now dating Vogue's director of fashion development Alexandra Michler, a source tells PEOPLE. Kopelman's father is Arie L. Kopelman, the former President and COO of Chanel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kopelman, 42, recently shared a photo on Instagram of the two together, writing "my love." The picture showed them cozying up over the Christmas weekend. Page Six was first to report on their relationship and Kopelman's Christmas-themed post.

Michler is the director of fashion development at Vogue and was previously linked to investor Tyler Winklevoss.

Barrymore and Kopelman announced they separated in April 2016 after four years of marriage. The pair share daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” the two said in their statement at the time. “Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.

“Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Not long after announcing their split, Barrymore appeared with Kopelman's dad and brother-in-law at an event later in 2016, where the three talked about their family.