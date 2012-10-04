Her young costar Henry Thomas also has a few words to say about Drew

She practically stole E.T. out from under the space alien when she was 6, and now the 37-year-old mother of week-old Olive Barrymore Koppelman, Drew Barrymore, can be seen as she was back in her early filmmaking days.

Speaking about her director, Steven Spielberg, in a behind-the-scenes clip from the about-to-be-released (on Oct. 9) Blu-Ray and DVD edition of the 1982 box-office smash, the young Barrymore says: “He’s a nice director, that’s for sure, and he needs a lot of sleep, because he has to work late at night.”

Costar Henry Thomas, then 10, also isn’t shy when talking about Drew. He says that when she introduced the unplugged E.T. robot to her mother Jaid, Drew said, “He doesn’t want to talk to you right now” – prompting Thomas to note that Drew is “quite imaginative.”