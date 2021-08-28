Never Been Kissed was the first film Drew Barrymore launched as a producer with her Flower Films Company

Drew Barrymore Dresses Up as Her Never Been Kissed Character 22 Years After Movie's Release

Here comes Josie Grossie!

Drew Barrymore was spotted dressed as her Never Been Kissed character while out in New York City on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While it's unclear why Barrymore decided to once again don Josie's iconic frilly pink prom dress, the 46-year-old talk show host was nonetheless in good spirits as she waved to cameras.

Also starring Jessica Alba, David Arquette and Michael Vartan, Never Been Kissed was released over 22 years ago on April 9, 1999. The movie centered around a junior reporter who is tasked with going undercover as a high school student in order to better inform parents of their teenager kids' lives.

The romantic comedy was also the first film Barrymore launched as a producer with her Flower Films Company.

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

In 2019, Barrymore shared a heartfelt tribute to the beloved flick on the 20th anniversary of its release, writing on her Instagram, "Never Been Kissed was my partner Nancy Fallon and my first official movie at Flower Films. All we wanted to do was make something that felt like the way so many of us feel growing up."

"It's raw and ridiculous, beautiful and helps you decide what is important and what isn't. But we also loved humor. And if pain isn't mixed with insane laughter, then it doesn't work. Humor and humility are linked like besties! And everyone feels vulnerability while they are figuring out who they are and what they stand for," she continued.

"It also helps when you have the best cast and great music and everyone is making the same story!" Barrymore added. "Josie Grossie forever."

RELATED VIDEO: How Returning to Acting Helped Drew Barrymore Out of a 'Dark Place' After Divorce

She reprised the role in November during a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show.

While Never Been Kissed has since become somewhat of a cult classic, Barrymore's two daughters — Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7 — aren't exactly fans of the film.

Earlier this year, the actress revealed in a conversation with Hugh Grant for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that her children gave the movie a thumbs down when they had a family screening.