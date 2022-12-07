Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear 'Wedding Singer' 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed

Drew Barrymore's surprised reaction upon hearing Adam Sandler's "Grow Old with You" in 1998's The Wedding Singer wasn't all acting!

On Tuesday's episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore, 47, reminisced with Sandler, 56, about the rom-com that would go on to inspire a Broadway musical — not to mention become only the first film the two starred in together, followed by 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

"I wasn't allowed to sing 'Grow Old With You' to Drew before we sang at the actual [taping]," said Sandler, to which Barrymore agreed, "Not once."

The song comes into play near the end of the 1985-set film, when Julia (Barrymore) is serenaded by Sandler's Robbie on a plane as she flies to Las Vegas to elope with her emotionally abusive fiancé Glenn (Matthew Glave).

Having recently been heartbroken by Robbie, a.k.a. the wedding singer, Julia assumes he doesn't share the same feelings for her as she does for him.

But with the help of Billy Idol (playing himself), Robbie emerges from first class to coach to sing "Grow Old with You" to Julia, effectively winning her heart with his surprise appearance.

"That's my reaction on film, for the first time. I did that with 'Forgetful Lucy' too," Barrymore said Tuesday, shouting out the pair's similarly musical moment in 50 First Dates.

Asked by Barrymore to choose one movie of his to put in a time capsule, Sandler chose The Wedding Singer and recalled of the pair's first meeting, "I worked with this young lady one time. I met her at the Newsroom Café. She came in, she had stylish hair, a little pinkish."

"She came in, we jammed on a movie idea, we got together, we shot it, we had the best time ever," he added, referring to The Wedding Singer.

Back in March 2019, Barrymore revealed that of all the people she has co-starred in films and television shows with, there's one that stands out — and whom she never wants her time with to end.

"Adam Sandler, obviously, just because I want to make movies with him forever," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the season 3 premiere of her Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet.

So is it time for the acting dream team to reunite again? According to Barrymore, they definitely have "more to go!"

"We just talked on the phone the other day," she explained at the time of her friendship with Sandler. "We talk on the phone often, and we were like, it feels like something, I don't know."

"We always get like a time and an instinct thing," Barrymore added. "We've done it three times now, so we know we have more to go."