Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore has been married three times, most recently to her ex-husband Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016

By
Published on November 29, 2022 05:04 PM
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore is a self-described "hopeless romantic."

The actress and talk show host has been married three times and was separately engaged two other times. In 2022, she revealed she's on a dating app (and has the cutest profile pic), though she admits it took her a while to get to that point following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two daughters.

"I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home," she said in a January 2022 interview with CBS Mornings. "I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters."

Barrymore has been on a few dates since her divorce, and while she's open to finding love again, she's not planning on having another wedding.

"There's no reason to be [married]," she said. "I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I've had kids and there's no way, I will never, ever, ever, get married again."

In September 2022, the actress made headlines after saying she can go "years" without sex on her talk show. Barrymore later clarified her comments in a "very personal" blog post, explaining that she has "finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing."

As for her dating life, she wrote that she is "just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn't been my priority."

Here's what to know about Drew Barrymore's star-studded dating history.

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman and Drew Barrymore attend the 61st Annual Academy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 29th March 1989
Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Barrymore was linked to Corey Feldman when they were teens. At the time, Feldman was at the top of his game following star turns in movies like The Goonies, Gremlins, Stand By Me and The Lost Boys.

The pair connected while filming 15 and Getting Straight, an after-school special in which they played teen patients in a recovery program, according to the Los Angeles Times. Barrymore and Feldman attended the Oscars together in March 1989, when Barrymore was 14 and Feldman was 17. They reportedly dated until April 1990.

Balthazar Getty

Balthazar Getty and Drew Barrymore during "Longtime Companion" Los Angeles Screening at Cineplex Odeon Cinema in Los Angeles, California, United States
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Following her split from Feldman, Barrymore briefly dated Balthazar Getty, the Getty Oil heir and Lord of the Flies star. Barrymore and Getty, who were both 15 at the time, were reportedly together from April to September 1990.

Leland Hayward III

Drew Barrymore and date Leland Hayward attend the "Sleeping with the Enemy" Westwood Premiere on February 4, 1991 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Barrymore dated Leland Hayward III, grandson and namesake of legendary Hollywood agent Leland Hayward, in 1991 — when she was just 16 years old to his 24. The couple were briefly engaged before calling it quits.

David Arquette

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette during ""Bugsy"" Los Angeles Premiere at Academy Theater in Beverly Hills, California, United States
S. Granitz/WireImage

Years before playing siblings in the 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed and costarring in Scream, Barrymore and David Arquette dated — though they can't seem to agree on the nature of their past relationship.

In a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Arquette said he and Barrymore dated when they were "very young kids," adding, "She's just one of the sweetest, kindest people in Hollywood. She always has been, and she always will be. She's just a lovely, sweet person. We used to run around and just be silly."

The pair were indeed photographed holding hands in December 1991, but Barrymore denied dating Arquette in an interview with Howard Stern. Still, in March 2018, Arquette insisted to PeopleTV's Couch Surfing that he and Barrymore were once, in fact, an item.

"We also dated, but she denied it on Howard Stern," he said. "But, we dated, Drew!"

Corin Nemec

Corin Nemec & Drew Barrymore at the premiere for Radio Flyer in Los Angeles on February 20, 1992
Barry King/WireImage

Not long after her (alleged) split from Arquette, Barrymore was briefly linked to producer, actor and screenwriter Corin Nemec in 1992. The pair attended the premiere of the film Radio Flyer together that February, but their romance appears to have been short-lived.

Jamie Walters

Drew Barrymore and Actor Jamie Walters attend the "Poison Ivy" West Hollywood Premiere on May 4, 1992 at Cineplex Odeon Fairfax in West Hollywood, California
Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection

Barrymore started dating actor and musician James "Jamie" Walters in March 1992, and they got engaged that June. She was 17 years old and he was 23. They got tattoos of each others' names, but the pair broke up in in 1993 before ever walking down the aisle.

Jeremy Thomas

Barrymore and her husband Jeremy Thomas attend the premiere of "Bad Girls" April 19, 1994 in Los Angeles, CA. The film tells the story of four prostitutes who join together to travel the Old West
Barry King/Liaison

Barrymore, then 19, met 31-year-old Jeremy Thomas in 1993 at an L.A. bar he owned.

After dating for just six weeks, they married on March 20, 1994. "Usually people live together first and then get married," Barrymore told PEOPLE after their wedding. "I guess we're doing it the old-fashioned way. Kind of."

The relationship ended almost as quickly as it began: The couple split just 19 days after tying the knot. Their divorce was finalized in 1995; Barrymore cheekily referred to Thomas as "the devil" in an interview with Rolling Stone published that June.

Eric Erlandson

Drew Barrymore (right) and Eric Erlandson of Hole
S. Granitz/WireImage

Barrymore met musician Eric Erlandson (then a member of Hole with Barrymore's pal Courtney Love) in a dark moment. According to Rolling Stone, she was purging outside of an L.A. nightclub in June 1994 when Erlandson found her, put his hand on her shoulder and stood by to keep her safe. Two weeks later, she accidentally knocked on his hotel room door after a photographer gave her the wrong room number. It wasn't until she ran into Erlandson in Seattle, where she was shooting the movie Mad Love, that sparks finally flew. The pair quickly moved in together.

"I love him so much. And I have a family now from Eric, too," she told the outlet. "He has such a huge, amazing family. Seven kids. I never thought I'd have a sense of family until I had my own kids. I want two: a boy and a girl. My daughter will be named Ruby Daffodil."

Barrymore and Erlandson split in 1996, though details surrounding the breakup are scant. Erlandson hasn't spoken publicly about his relationship with Barrymore, but did reflect on the notoriety that came with it in an interview with L.A. Weekly.

"I have a negative view of it — being worshiped too much. Fame is fame," Erlandson said.

Luke Wilson

Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson during "Ever After" Los Angeles Premiere at The Academy in Beverly Hills, California, United States
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Luke Wilson and Barrymore dated from 1996 to 1998. "From the moment I saw him, I realized he was the most incredible person I'd ever been so fortunate to meet," Barrymore told PEOPLE of her handsome Home Fries costar in 1998. After their breakup, the pair remained friendly, with Wilson even appearing in Charlie's Angels with Barrymore in 2000 as Cameron Diaz's love interest. In 2003, he told PEOPLE, "That's Drew — she didn't let the personal stuff get in the way."

During her romance with Wilson, Barrymore first connected with Kate Hudson, who was dating Luke's brother Owen Wilson. In 2022, Barrymore and Hudson concurred that neither of their relationships were serious.

"When we first met, we were young and wild," Barrymore said on her talk show of meeting Hudson. "I was dating [Luke], but I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship; we were young."

Barrymore added that she looks back fondly at that time in her life. "We're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out," she said. "You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time."

Tom Green

Tom Green and Drew Barrymore
KMazur/WireImage

Barrymore and comedian Tom Green began dating in March 2000 after meeting on the set of Charlie's Angels and threw a surprise wedding on July 7, 2001, in Malibu, California. Before the couple called it quits, their marriage weathered a series of challenges, including Green's testicular cancer diagnosis and a house fire.

In December 2001, Green filed for divorce from Barrymore. "Drew is a wonderful woman," Green said in a statement. "I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness."

Barrymore later told Howard Stern of the split, "[We] were young and kind of idiots … I didn't know how to manage myself. I've always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom. I could go into a studio and pitch … but I didn't know how to handle things in my personal life."

In September 2020, Barrymore and Green reunited on her talk show, and she reflected warmly on their brief marriage and one particular moment with his family.

"I've had two nights of great sleep in my life before my daughters were born. I don't know why but sleep has been a weird thing for me," she told Green. "I remember this night just being so content. I was at your parents' lake house, and I remember hearing all their voices upstairs. I was by myself and going to sleep and I was like, 'Yeah, this is what safety and contentedness feels like before you're going to sleep.' I love your parents, and I really love you and I celebrate you."

The pair reconnected in person a year later on Barrymore's show, exchanging heartfelt sentiments — but remaining platonic.

Fabrizio Moretti

Drew Barrymore with Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes at the Maritime Hotel in New York City, New York
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Barrymore's relationship with Fabrizio Moretti, drummer for The Strokes, was her longest at that point in her life. The couple began dating in 2002 after meeting backstage at a music festival, and they were together for five years.

In 2004, she told PEOPLE that her romance with Moretti was "the most positive relationship" she had ever been in. "Right now I'm in a phase of 'I'm not even your girlfriend. I'm your best friend who is madly in love with you,' " she told Harper's Bazaar in 2007. As the issue went to print, however, the pair split.

Still, Barrymore looks back on her time with Moretti fondly and said he did one of the most romantic things for her: teaching her to play the White Stripes' hit "Seven Nation Army" before she played drummer Meg White in a Saturday Night Live sketch. In 2009, she told W magazine that her and Moretti's past love was "one of the most, if not the most, important relationships" she'd had in her life, adding, "We're still very close."

Spike Jonze and Zach Braff

Spike Jonze, Zach Braff
Francois Durand/Getty ; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Following her split from Moretti in 2007, Barrymore seemed to date around a bit. She was spotted separately with both director Spike Jonze and Scrubs star Zach Braff in the summer of 2007.

Barrymore and Braff were spotted canoodling in New York City in February 2007, when they got close at an SNL afterparty, then again on June 30, 2007, when they kissed while out dancing (and appeared "blissful," according to an eyewitness) and went for a romantic stroll through SoHo.

One week later, Barrymore and Jonze were spotted smooching in the VIP section of a Klaxons concert in L.A. Jonze and Barrymore were first linked in March 2007.

Justin Long

Justin Long and actress Drew Barrymore backstage at the 21st Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel on April 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Barrymore started dating actor Justin Long, her costar in rom-coms He's Just Not That Into You and Going the Distance, in 2008. The pair made no effort to hide how smitten they were with one another.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2008, Long spoke about his relationship with Barrymore. "She's beautiful and funny," he said. "She's the most compassionate person I've ever met … She smells great." Barrymore told Winfrey, "This relationship is great. It's healthy, it's productive and it's supportive. It's full of humor and a lot of fun. I found a best friend."

After two years of on-again-off-again "chaos," Barrymore and Long split in 2010, but always remained friendly. In 2022, Long, who began dating actress Kate Bosworth in March, appeared on Barrymore's talk show. The pair reminisced on their past "hedonistic" romance and how much they've grown up in the 12 years since.

"We laughed so much, like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people. We enjoy laughing at all times," Long said. "I love that we maintained our love because I know for my end it will never go away."

A tearful Barrymore replied, "I feel like we've been through so much together too. I feel like when we used to, like, talk and FaceTime, I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up, Justin.' I always wanted to prove what a different person I was than when we dated."

Long, smiling, told her, "You were the best."

Will Kopelman

Will Kopelman and actress Drew Barrymore arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal

Barrymore's longest relationship was with her third husband, art consultant Will Kopelman. The couple were first linked in January 2011, got engaged in January 2012 and married in June. On Sept. 26, 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, Olive Barrymore Kopelman. Daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman was born on April 22, 2014.

Barrymore has said she and Kopelman were "polar opposites," something he alluded to as well. "Sometimes whom you least expect is the person you fall for," Kopelman said in 2014. "It was a combination of moments: watching her with my nephew. Traveling with her. Going to museums with her. I knew, adding them up, this was it."

Parenting seemed to strengthen their bond. "Honestly, I don't know how it is for other couples but really I like watching him be a father," Barrymore told PEOPLE in 2015. "I know everyone says you're supposed to put your coupledom first. But I really love it being all about the kids. Maybe that's my compensating for not having parents myself or a childhood but right now, the focus is about how we're figuring things out as parents."

In April 2016, Barrymore filed for divorce from Kopelman, who was reportedly "devastated."

Sources told PEOPLE that the couple butted heads on where to live, with Kopelman preferring to stay in N.Y.C. and Barrymore "being drawn to" L.A. "They've had marriage issues for a while," a source said.

The estranged pair told PEOPLE in a statement: "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

Five years after Kopelman and Barrymore's divorce, he wed Alexandra Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development, with Frankie and Olive serving as flower girls. Barrymore said she "adores" Michler, and that they all co-parent their girls well together.

"I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did," Barrymore said of Michler. "I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives."

Barrymore added, "I don't try to be her best friend, she knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader."

Barrymore said she gives Michler and Kopelman space, but that they're all friends. "We hang out. We do dinners, all the kids' birthdays. We might take a trip together," she said. "We're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore with daughters
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler
Drew Barrymore 'Worships' Ex-Husband's New Wife But Gives the Couple 'Space'
Olivia Culpo attends the "American Valor: A Salute To Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 05, 2022 in Washington, DC
Olivia Culpo's Dating History: From Nick Jonas to Christian McCaffrey
Drew Barrymore and Tom Green
Drew Barrymore and Ex-Husband Tom Green Still 'Love' Each Other After Reuniting on Her Show
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'Tried Everything' in the Bedroom: 'That's Why I'm So Boring Now'
drew barrymore, tom green
Drew Barrymore and Ex-Husband Tom Green Reunite After Not Speaking for 15 Years Since 2002 Split
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been 'Swearing Off Men' for the Last 5 Years
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers' Dating History: From Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson