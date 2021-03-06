Drew Barrymore Says Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Was Her 'First Boyfriend in Grade School'

Drew Barrymore is dishing on her earliest romance.

During Friday's episode of her titular talk show, the 46-year-old actress chatted with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, the latter of whom shared that he first met Barrymore through his Clueless costar Breckin Meyer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I first moved to Los Angeles, Breckin, Paul Rudd, and Alicia [Silverstone] took me to Jones and we met you that night," Faison, 46, said. "I met you through Breckin and every time I've seen you since then I've always been like 'I know Breckin!' "

An excited Barrymore then revealed that Meyer was actually her first boyfriend. "Breckin Meyer, aka Travis Birkenstock, was my first boyfriend in like grade school," she said, referencing his character's name in Clueless. "I love Breckin."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Last September, the talk show host opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like growing up in the entertainment industry, and how she got to where she is now.

"I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers," she said. "At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."

Barrymore shares daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Barrymore went on to share why she's an open book with her own life, but chooses to keep her daughters away from the spotlight.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she said. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it."