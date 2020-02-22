8 of Drew Barrymore's Most Classic Films to Watch
E.T., Scream, 50 First Dates - there's no better way to spend your week than watching these faves
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Today we might think of aliens as little green figures, but back in 1982, we all fell in love with a short, brown extraterrestrial, who got stranded on Earth and just wanted to go home.
Barrymore was just 7 years old when she got picked to play the part of little Gertie in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi hit.
Never Been Kissed
If you had a chance to redo your high school experience, would you?
Watch as the Chicago Sun-Times' Josie Gellar goes undercover to report on what high schoolers are up to in the 1999 rom-com. Although her reporting causes her to relive her own awful teenage trauma, she must overcome her nerdy past and catch herself from falling for her young and handsome English teacher Sam Coulson (Michael Vartan) before she blows her cover.
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Once upon a time, Barrymore took on the role of heroine Danielle, who becomes a servant to her new wicked stepmother and stepsisters after her father passes away. Watch as she falls in love with her prince charming and lives happily ever after in this 1998 film.
50 First Dates
The story of Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) and his mission to make Lucy, the girl of his dreams (played by Barrymore), fall in love with him starts to seem possible until he learns of her short-term memory loss. This 2004 classic made us all wish that Barrymore and Sandler got together in real life.
Scream
If you're home alone watching this 1996 thriller, whatever you do - don't pick up the phone. It could be a serial killer in a long black robe and white mask, looking for revenge and ready to kill.
The Wedding Singer
If you haven't memorized every word of this film by now, what have you been doing?! The 1998 love story between wedding singer Robbie (Adam Sandler) and waitress Julia (Barrymore) is one for the ages and will make you ache for the '80s.
Charlie's Angels
Grab your girls and press play! Add this into rotation during your next girls' night and enjoy watching Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu kick butt while saving the world from one bad guy at a time.
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The actress plays Penny in the 2002 adaptation of the memoir of famed game show host Chuck Barris. The film follows Barris (Sam Rockwell) and his crazed double life. See what happens as the host juggles his successful entertainment career by day and secretive CIA operative role by night before things start spiraling out of control.