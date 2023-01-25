Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Interviews Allison Williams: 'My Eyeballs Are Falling Apart!'

Drew Barrymore dressed up as M3GAN's titular character to talk to the film's star Allison Williams

Published on January 25, 2023 11:42 AM
Drew Barrymore Continues Channeling M3GAN
Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show. (2)

Drew Barrymore is going full M3GAN.

During M3GAN star Allison Williams' appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday, Barrymore, 47, dressed up as the viral horror character for the entirety of her conversation with 34-year-old Williams.

"I do feel like my eyeballs are falling apart, but then again you can just take me to your workshop and fix me. Just after I kill the neighbor's dog," Barrymore — as M3GAN — told her guest in a clip from the segment shared to Twitter.

"I'm just continuing to adjust in real time to this being the way this is happening, just to let you in on any lag in my responses to your question," a baffled Williams said in response to Barrymore's total recreation of M3GAN.

"I would say - oh my God, your right eye has gone on a vacation," Williams pointed out just as Barrymore's right contact lens fell out entirely, causing the entire Drew Barrymore Show studio to burst out in laughter.

In a separate clip from the segment shared on social media Tuesday, Williams teaches Barrymore that the "number one rule" of being a "true M3GAN" is whether she can run using her hands and knees.

"Oh, I don't know… but you programmed me," Barrymore responded in her feigned M3GAN voice. "Let's see if I can."

The actress then crawled around on all fours — as M3GAN does in one memorable scene from the movie — leading Williams to proclaim Barrymore as "a natural" at portraying the character.

"Your contacts have shifted," Williams then said, calling attention to the plastic eyes Barrymore wore over her real pupils.

Barrymore's impression of the AI doll glitching out and then falling asleep caused Williams to laugh several times through the segment.

"M3GAN, wake up," Williams said, prompting Barrymore's M3GAN to jerk back upright.

"How did you know that this movie would be such a hit?" the host asked, noting that the film recently surpassed $100 million at the global box office.

M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

"Obviously, M3GAN, we never know how these things are going to go" Williams said. "But you can hope for a certain outcome... I'm going to be self-deprecating and say it's about you."

"If people loved M3GAN and they got her, that's why," the actress added, Barrymore broke out her best version of M3GAN's unhinged dancing skills.

Barrymore teased her appearance as M3GAN on her show Tuesday in a video she shared to Instagram of herself performing the character's now-iconic dance moves as co-host Ross Mathews mimicking the doll's onscreen owner Cady (Violet McGraw).

Last week, multiple outlets reported that a sequel to the film that centers on the killer artificial intelligent doll of the same name (short for Model 3 Generative Android) has been confirmed following the monstrous success of its first installment.

