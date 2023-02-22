Drew Barrymore Celebrates Her Birthday with Sweet Photo Montage: 'Here's to 48'

The talk show host posted a sweet video with photos of her through the years celebrating her 48th birthday

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Published on February 22, 2023 03:01 PM
Drew Barrymore
Photo: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore is celebrating her birthday with a sweet throwback video.

The Drew Barrymore Show host rang in her 48th birthday Wednesday with an Instagram photo montage of herself through the years from childhood flicks to her latest shots on the show. She wrote "here's to 48 🥹❤️" over the video, paired with Mariah Carey's "It's a Wrap."

"That's a wrap on 47! 48, let's go!❤️" Barrymore wrote in the caption.

The actress' friends and fans flooded the comments with their love, wishing her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday beautiful girl! I could watch this video on a loop," Courteney Cox commented, while Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "The sweetest. The best. The most original. We love you so much Drewbs. Happy happy."

Her former Blended costar, Bella Thorne, chimed in, adding "Happy birthday beautiful."

As a birthday treat on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore was surprised by a special appearance from Penn Badgley, who stars in You, one of Barrymore's favorite shows.

The crew on her show surprised her by locking her in a glass case — reminiscent of the one Badgley's Joe Goldberg locks his victims in — and bringing out the star. Upon seeing Badgley, 36, Barrymore collapsed to the ground in awe, to which he quipped, "You are not supposed to want this!"

However, that wasn't the last of the producers' surprises for Barrymore on her special day. John Oliver joined the show, presenting her with a bright yellow umbrella — "because you are now so famous for being rained on," he said — and rendering Barrymore speechless, as she gazed up at him in awe.

Apart from her birthday celebrations, the 50 First Dates actress has been spending time with her friends, even getting tattoos with close friend Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie Got Her First Tattoo with Friend Drew Barrymore
NBC NEWS / TODAY

Both commemorated their families, with Guthrie's reading "all my love" and Barrymore's including three horizontal outlines of sardines, representing herself and her two children, Olive and Frankie.

The two are both producers on Netflix's new children's show Princess Power about four princesses who band together to make the world a better place for girls like them.

"I am happy to pay that positive energy forward by introducing Princess Power to our next generation of amazing girls who can make the world a better place through practicing kindness and taking action together, crown or no crown!" Barrymore told PEOPLE about the new project.

