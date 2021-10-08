Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Appears to Address Her Awkward Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Dakota Johnson's 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show went viral when she shut down DeGeneres' claim she wasn't invited to Johnson's birthday party

Barrymore, 46, welcomed Johnson, 32, on as a guest for Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Her appearance included a conversation about neighbors as part of the show's Drew's News segment, during which Johnson revealed she lives next door to Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, whom she described as "great neighbors."

But she did admit their one flaw, telling Barrymore, "They have a lot of parties and they don't invite me."

Barrymore replied, "Is this for real? Because people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties," seemingly referring to Johnson's viral moment with Ellen DeGeneres, in which she shut down DeGeneres' claims she hadn't been invited to Johnson's 30th birthday party.

Johnson laughed as Barrymore told her, "That was amazing, by the way, like, amazing," as the Drew Barrymore Show audience cheered her on.

While Johnson only smiled when Barrymore brought up her interview with DeGeneres, she added later on Thursday's episode, "I'm not really a confrontational person."

Johnson's November 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show featured an awkward conversation between the actress and the host, during which DeGeneres asked her how her birthday party went before telling Johnson she hadn't received an invite.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," Johnson replied. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s--- about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"

DeGeneres replied, "Of course I like you. You knew I liked you! You've been on the show many times, and don't I show like?"