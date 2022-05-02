Drew Barrymore Apologizes for 'Making Light' of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

"I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it," Drew Barrymore said

Drew Barrymore is apologizing for joking about Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard while discussing the proceedings on her talk show.

While talking pop culture topics with guest Anthony Anderson last week, Barrymore, 47, said on her daytime talk show that the court case, which is being televised and live-streamed for the public, has become a "seven-layer dip of insanity." The two stars laughed and made jokes about some of the peculiar things that have come up in testimonies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's so fascinating. I know that these are two people's real lives and I know what it's like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information," she said in the segment.

Some people on Twitter took issue with Barrymore laughing about the subject matter, including one person who said they'd "lost all respect" for the actress: "How would she feel if people laughed at her childhood trauma." Another person said, "I love you, but what is this? ... Abuse is not funny."

Barrymore — who has met Depp before and has interviewed his actress daughter Lily-Rose Depp on her show — shared a video message on Instagram apologizing for "making light of" the situation.

"It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself," she said.

"I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person," continued Barrymore. "I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name.

Under oath, Depp said, "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life." He explained that his "goal" in suing Heard for defamation "is the truth," adding that he hopes to "clear the record" of the domestic violence allegations made against him by Heard.

Concluding his testimony last week, Depp said that, after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything." Ahead of the proceedings earlier this month, Heard said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."

One of Depp's witnesses, their former marriage counselor Dr. Laurel Anderson, previously testified that Depp and Heard engaged in "mutual abuse" with each other. Anderson said she also observed "multiple" small bruises on Heard's face at an in-person meeting.

Heard has not yet testified in the case, but she is expected to take the stand later this week.

Actor Amber Heard arrives for her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 27, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Drew Barrymore attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Actor Johnny Depp takes a stand during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Depp sued ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty; Paul Morigi/Getty; EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

During opening statements, Heard's attorney Rottenborn said evidence will show she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that "took many forms," including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, as well as "sexual violence at the hands of Depp." A spokesperson for Depp denies the allegations, calling them "fictitious."

Heard and Depp wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.