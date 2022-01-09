Drew Barrymore Announces Scream Reunion with Phone Call from Ghostface

The Drew Barrymore Show will welcome original Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, as well as new cast members of the upcoming fifth installment

Drew Barrymore is giving Scream fans a week to die for.

The Golden Globe winner, 46, caught up with Ghostface on the phone in a promo video for "Scream Week" on The Drew Barrymore Show, which will welcome stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, as well as new cast members of the upcoming fifth installment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Coming up on the #DrewBarrymoreShow, Drew is celebrating #Scream all week long!" the show announced Saturday on Twitter.

In the video, Barrymore answers a '90s cordless phone after popping a bowl of popcorn. "Hello Drew. Do you like scary movies?" the film's killer Ghostface asks, to which she jokingly replies: "Wait, do I know you?"

Campbell, 48, Cox, 57, and Arquette, 50, will appear on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, more than 25 years after they starred together in Wes Craven's original 1996 slasher film.

"And my character didn't quite make it, but I'll be here too," Barrymore says in the video, referencing her character Casey Becker's iconic opening scene.

On Tuesday, Barrymore will sit down with Jenna Ortega, who appears to take the reins from Casey in the latest film. Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Mikey Madison will appear on Wednesday's episode. They'll be followed by the movie's apparent final girl Melissa Barrera on Thursday, leading up to the movie's premiere on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: Jerry O'Connell Recalls Partying 'All Night Long' with the Star-Studded Scream 2 Cast

The reboot is the first film in the franchise that will not be directed by Craven, who died of a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Campbell said she was reassured by the new film's directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, V/H/S), who are longtime fans of Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation.

"I genuinely was in two minds," Campbell told EW in October. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."