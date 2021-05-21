Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant Recall 10-Minute Drunken Make-Out: 'It Was Really Bizarre'

Drew Barrymore once greeted Hugh Grant by grabbing him by the collar and kissing him

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant are reminiscing about a wild encounter they once had.

On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore, 46, reminded Grant, 60, of the time the two drunkenly kissed for 10 minutes after running into each other at a New York City hot spot years ago.

"I don't think we've ever talked about this," Barrymore started. "I'd had a few drinks, and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you."

"Yes, I remember that," Grant replied, appearing amused.

Barrymore then hilariously mimicked Grant's bewildered facial expression, with her recalling Grant saying, "You've never greeted me that way before."

"And then you had a second thought, and you were like, 'You know, I'm not hating this.'"

Barrymore added, "And then we flirted, and then we were like, 'OK, yeah, bye! See you soon.'"

On Grant's side, the actor remembered how he thought he was just going over to greet Barrymore before the kiss happened.

"It was really bizarre. I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised," Grant remembered.

"Someone said, 'Oh, there's Drew Barrymore.' I get up to say hi, and then we make-out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script," he added.

The two also talked about the time Barrymore sent him a supportive letter during his cheating scandal back in 1995.

Barrymore initially asked her Music and Lyrics costar if she remembered how they met, and reminded him that she wrote him a letter before the two met in person.

"Oh my god, you did, you were so nice!" Grant remembered. "It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police."

He continued, "I was back in England with 5,000 members of the press around the borders of my farm and I opened a letter, from you, that was very supportive and nice, and it was very cheering up and I thought, 'I love Drew Barrymore.' Words of support from an actress I didn't know in Hollywood was lovely, so, you will always have a place in my heart."

In June 1995, Grant was arrested for paying sex worker Divine Brown, whose real name is Estella Marie Thompson, to perform sexual acts on him in a public space. At the time, the Nine Months star had been dating British actress Elizabeth Hurley for over a decade.