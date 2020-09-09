Drew Barrymore Admits She's a 'Hopeless Romantic' But Swears She Will 'Never' Get Married Again

Drew Barrymore loves love.

The actress, entrepreneur and mom to two daughters – Frankie, 7, and Olive, 6, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, 42 — says she plans to regularly explore relationships when her new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, premieres on Sept. 14.

"I am a hopeless romantic, and everybody on this planet needs love in some form," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "And we are constantly contending with relationships. Love and those relationships may look differently for people. But it's there at its core. So, I can't help but want to explore and examine that."

As for her own love life, Barrymore, 45, who has been married three times, admits she has dabbled in online dating.

"I've tried it. I went on a couple of dates," she says. "A lot of people totally ghosted me. And one time I was waiting to go on a date, and at the time we were supposed to meet he just wrote, 'Yeah, I can’t.' But I’d rather hang out with my friends."

But there is one absolute for her when it comes to romance.

"Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again!" she says. "And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like I have two options: Cut it—this has not worked—or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

That's not to say she doesn't remain open to the idea of another relationship.

"It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," she says. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I’m open to it; I’m not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."