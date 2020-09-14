"I think if there's one thing I've learned in a very long life in front of people is there is a line. There is TMI. And I kind of know what that line is," said the actress

Drew Barrymore Admits She 'Pushed the Limits a Lot' Early in Life: 'Probably Too Far' at Times

Drew Barrymore is reflecting on her boundary-pushing days as a young movie star.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 45-year-old actress — who launches her very own daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday — told correspondent Lee Cowan that she admittedly "pushed the limits," at times "too far."

"I pushed the limits a lot, many different times in my life," said Barrymore. "And I'm very lucky, I know that. I tested, I pushed, probably too far many a time. ... I at least tried to meet that blessing with having learned something."

The Charlie's Angels alum also looked back on her infamous 1995 talk show appearance when she, 20 years old at the time, stood on host David Letterman's desk and flashed him.

"I think if there's one thing I've learned in a very long life in front of people is there is a line. There is TMI. And I kind of know what that line is, and it's a feeling," she said.

Regarding tips for her new stint as a television talk show host, Barrymore said she has consulted Letterman and other longtime hosts about the gig. She said their advice was to take the role one step at a time.

"They all say pace yourself, which, of course, I in my stubbornness was like, 'I've been working since I was 11 months old! You don't even know my work ethic,'" said Barrymore.

Back in 2018, Barrymore addressed the memorable 1995 Letterman moment while speaking with his Late Show successor, Stephen Colbert. The mom of two said that behavior “doesn’t feel like me.”

“It’s like a distant memory that doesn’t seem like me — but it is me,” she told Colbert at the time. “And that’s kind of cool. I’m still down with that. I’m a mother of two … I’m such a different person now that it doesn’t feel like me, but I’m still into it. You only have one life!”

Barrymore recently told PEOPLE that she is actively keeping her two daughters — Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7½, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman — out of the spotlight.

"I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers," she said. "At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," added Barrymore. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."