Downton Abbey the Movie Welcomes Fans Back to the Crawley's Castle in First Trailer

Welcome back, Downton Abbey!

The Crawleys have moved to the silver screen in the first trailer for the anticipated big screen revival of the iconic series.

The teaser doesn’t feature any appearances from the beloved cast, but does take viewers back to the castle in gorgeous aerial shots sure to excite fans. The acclaimed PBS “Masterpiece” show ended its run in 2015; production on the film began this summer.

The television series, which won three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy awards during its six-season run, took place in the 20th century and followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their home.

Though plot details on the film have yet to be announced, the original cast is set to appear in the upcoming film, including Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and more.

One of the stars is gave fans a clue about the storyline earlier this year. Phyllis Logan, who played Mrs. Elsie Hughes, in the show, appeared on ITV’sLoose Women in Britain where she revealed the story will pick up just two years from when the show left off.

“We’ve gone on a couple of years but that’s all, not anymore,” the actress, 62, said.

Brian Percival, who directed the original series pilot, as well as notable films such as The Book Thief (2013) and About a Girl (2001), returned to direct the film.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”

To much surprise, Lily James, who starred as Lady Rose MacClane on Abbey, confirmed to PEOPLE that she will not be featured in the movie.

“I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row,” James, 29, said.

Downton Abbey opens in North America September 19, 2019. Internationally, the film will debut on September 13, 2019.