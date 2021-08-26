Downton Abbey Sequel Title Revealed with Original Cast Returning

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the period drama, hits theaters March 18, 2022

A new era is beginning for fans of Downton Abbey.

On Wednesday, the official social media account for the period drama revealed the title for the upcoming sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was previously being called Downton Abbey 2.

"A new era begins. The entire Downton cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining. See the film only in theaters March 18, 2022," the announcement read.

The first Downton Abbey film, which was released in September 2019 in both the U.K. and the U.S., picked up in 1927, a couple of years after the show signed off. The movie depicted the elite Crawley family thrown into a dilemma when they realize they're going to need much more help when the King and Queen announce they're making a visit to the estate and nearby town.

The upcoming sequel was previously scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 22 but delays pushed the release to next year. The announcement came shortly after a teaser—that hinted at a wedding — of the highly anticipated film was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Deadline.

The sequel is currently in production, with the return of the 2019 movie's cast, which included Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will also feature new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Creator Julian Fellows is once again writing the film's screenplay and producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Simon Curtis also returns to direct the sequel.

The 2019 film grossed nearly $97 million at the domestic box office, becoming Focus Features' highest-grossing film of all time.