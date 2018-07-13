It's Official! Downton Abbey's Original Cast to Reunite for Big Screen Movie Adaption

It’s finally happening!

The long-awaited Downton Abbey movie has officially been greenlit, with production scheduled to start this summer.

And to make matters even sweeter, the original cast is set to return for the big screen adaption, including Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and more.

While plot details are still unknown, Brian Percival, who directed the original series’ pilot, will direct the film.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” commented Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”

The acclaimed television series followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their country home. The period piece took place in the 20th century.

Downton Abbey PBS

During its six-season run, Downton Abbey won an impressive three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy Awards.

A movie version of the acclaimed series was first teased in 2016 when Dockery admitted that a big-screen extension was “something I would wholeheartedly consider,” during an interview with the U.K.’s The Telegraph.

In 2017, Dockery once again expressed her interested in making the film but said it could be challenging to get the original cast to sign on.

“I think there is still potential for a Downton film,” the 35-year-old actress told the Associated Press. “These things take time. It seems to be a challenging getting 18 actors together at the same time in the same country.”