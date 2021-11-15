Downton Abbey: A New Era Gets Lavish Teaser Trailer That Takes Crawley Family on Vacation: Watch

Downton Abbey: A New Era, out in March, is a sequel to the 2019 big-screen film, seeing the return of Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and more

The British are coming.

In the first teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era shared by Focus Features Monday, Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess informs her family that she inherited a villa in the South of France, promising fans the "grandest escape of the year" when the characters go on a holiday to the lavish destination.

The upcoming film, in theaters March 2022, sees the return of Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and more. Additionally, new cast members include Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Downton Abbey aired six seasons during its television reign between 2010 and 2015, followed by a breakout big-screen sequel in 2019.

Creator Julian Fellowes told PEOPLE earlier this month that this film is "really a new era." He explained, "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."

Though Fellowes couldn't say much about the forthcoming Downton film, he promised an "unashamedly feel-good movie."

"I like the idea that people go into the movie and have a great two hours and then go out to have dinner. That seems to me to be a good thing," Fellowes says. "If we are useful for cheering people up and giving them an easy time of it, that doesn't bother me."