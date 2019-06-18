Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and More Stars Return to Downton Abbey in Regal Movie Posters

Prepare yourselves for a refined Downton Abbey return.

The beloved TV series is back with new movie posters for the upcoming film starring Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt and more.

The posters feature the characters in pairs while posing inside of the famous Grantham estate.

Check out all your favorite characters below.

The trailer for the film debuted in May and picks up a couple of years after the show signed off, with the estate showing off how much more modern it is in 1927.

The family is thrown into a dilemma when they realize they’re going to need much more help when the King and Queen announce they’re making a visit to the estate and nearby town.

The acclaimed PBS “Masterpiece” show ended its run in 2015, while production on the film began summer 2018.

The television series, which won three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy awards during its six-season run, took place in the 20th century and followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their home.

To much surprise, Lily James, who starred as Lady Rose MacClane on Abbey, confirmed to PEOPLE that she will not be featured in the movie.

“I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row,” James said.

Downton Abbey opens in North America on September 20, 2019. Internationally, the film will debut on September 13, 2019.