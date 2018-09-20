Downton Abbey Is Back! See Maggie Smith in Action in First Look at Movie Adaptation

Fans of Downton Abbey, get excited: the Crawley family matriarch is back!

The acclaimed PBS “Masterpiece” series Downton Abbey, which ended its run in 2015, is making a comeback as a big screen adaptation, with production already in full swing. Dame Maggie Smith, 83, was spotted shooting the highly-anticipated movie in Brampton, England on Thursday.

Wearing a lilac fascinator, Smith easily settled back into the role of Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham, for which she won three Emmys in 2011, 2012 and 2016 and a Golden Globe in 2012. She also won the Screen Actors Guild award for best female actor in a drama in 2013.

Maggie Smith exiting a church on the Downton Abbey set Splash News

Though plot details on the film have yet to be announced, the original cast is set to appear in the upcoming film, including Michelle Dockery, Smith, Hugh Bonneville and more.

On Wednesday, Focus Features announced the film continuation of the beloved award-winning series will hit North American theaters on September 19, 2019. Internationally, the film will debut on September 13, 2019.

The television series, which won three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy awards during its six-season run, took place in the 20th century and followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their home.

The Downton Abbey reunion was teased in 2016, when Dockery admitted that big screen movie was “something I would wholeheartedly consider,” during an interview with the U.K.’s The Telegraph.

In 2017, she expressed interest taking part in a film adaptation, but said getting the entire cast to sign on would be a challenge.