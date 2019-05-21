The King and Queen Visit the Crawleys in First Trailer for Downton Abbey Movie

The Crawleys are back — and they have some royal company.

The trailer picks up a couple of years after the show signed off, with the estate showing off how much more modern they are in 1927. But they realize they’re going to need more help when the King and Queen announced they’re making a visit to the estate and nearby town.

Fan-favorite characters set to appear in the film include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, and Dame Maggie Smith.

Downton Abbey PBS

The acclaimed PBS “Masterpiece” show ended its run in 2015, while production on the film began summer 2018.

The television series, which won three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy awards during its six-season run, took place in the 20th century and followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their home.

To much surprise, Lily James, who starred as Lady Rose MacClane on Abbey, confirmed to PEOPLE that she will not be featured in the movie.

“I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row,” James said.

Downton Abbey opens in North America September 20, 2019. Internationally, the film will debut on September 13, 2019.