Dove Cameron Set to Play Cher in the Off-Broadway Musical Adaptation of Clueless

Did you think Dove Cameron would pass up the role of Cher in Clueless? As if!

The Disney Channel actress, 22, will play Cher in an off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical, according to Deadline.

A rep for Cameron did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Alicia Silverstone, 42, shot to fame after starring in the role in 1995. She recently reprised her role in June for Lip Sync Battle in which she donned a yellow plaid pleated skirt and matching jacket (Cher’s signature look). She sang and danced her way through Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” for the performance.

The film’s original screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling will write the musical, with Kristin Hanggi directing (Rock of Ages).

Clueless: The Musical will open to the public during a limited time beginning Nov. 20 and will run through Jan. 13.

This isn’t the first time Cameron has starred in a musical. She was previously in NBC’s Hairspray Live! in which she played Amber Von Tussle in 2016.

In February 2017, Cameron told PEOPLE she received some meaningful advice from another Disney Channel alum, Selena Gomez.

“She was so lovely. We ended up just, like, barefoot on the floor in her kitchen,” she said. “She was like, ‘[The] most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You’re just open, you’re bare with your fans.'”

“I have fully taken that in stride and I think that’s such a universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone,” she added.

Cameron won an Emmy for outstanding performer in a children’s, preschool children’s or education and informational program for Disney Channel’s Live and Maddie.

She is also starring in the upcoming musical comedy Dumplin‘ opposite Jennifer Aniston.