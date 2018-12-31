Dove Cameron Claps Back at 'Cruel Messages' After Missing Clueless Performances Due to Injury

Dove Cameron is staying optimistic after an injury forced her to miss performances of Clueless: The Musical.

The Descendants star, 22, shared a lengthy health update via Instagram on Sunday after previously revealing she had missed a performance of the musical because she was in the ER.

“Hi loves-you’ve been asking what sent me to the ER the other night & I didn’t wanna leave you hanging,” she posted on Instagram alongside a photo of her hospital bracelet. “Because of the holiday weekend, I haven’t been able to see a specialist or get an MRI, but while I was dancing, something happened with my upper spine and neck & the surrounding nerves, which is why I couldn’t rotate my neck or back.”

“I’ll be fine, but I need to rest and not aggravate my injury for a few days,” she continued. “Because of this, I have had to miss a few performances of Clueless: The Musical. It’s made me sadder than anything, but @katiegoffman & the whole cast and company is so tremendous, I know you all saw some incredible shows, which warms my heart to no end.”

Cameron’s casting was announced in October, when it was revealed that she was taking on Alicia Silverstone’s leading role of Cher. Clueless: The Musical is open to the public on off-Broadway for a limited time, running from Nov. 20 through Jan. 13.

But although Cameron thanked her fans, she also took the opportunity to clap back at people who had been slamming her for missing some shows.

“What doesn’t warm my heart, is seeing all of the cruel messages that I was getting on for being out of the show,” she said. “Even though I had communicated that I was taking care of my health, I got messages saying I ‘ruined’ someone’s holiday, or that I was ‘so lazy’ because I ‘couldn’t get it together for just one show’ or I ‘didn’t care about my fans.’ ”

She continued, “The impulse to punish, degrade and make an artist feel guilty for prioritizing their health over a few shows is not only inappropriate, but it is insane, objectifying and a bad example to others. I see this happen all the time with artists who are expected to be like robots and never go down, when our jobs are incredibly physically demanding (as our body Is our livelihood and job) and when we are, in fact, human.”