Bel Powley and Douglas Booth Are Engaged: We're 'Very, Very Happy!'

On Saturday, the 29-year-old actress announced that Booth, 28, asked her to marry him in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a carousel of photos of herself and her now-fiancé, Powley wrote alongside the post, "Football's coming home…and so is my husband ⚽️⚽️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💍💍💍⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿."

On his respective Instagram account, Booth shared a happy photo of the couple alongside shots from what appears to be where he proposed — in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London.

"Very, VERY happy! 😆 @belpowley 🥂❤️," Booth wrote alongside his own snapshots.

In the comments section of Powley's post, a slew of famous names sent the actress well wishes after she shared the exciting news.

"Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations chicken!! Amazing news. X," wrote Florence Pugh as Reese Witherspoon commented, "WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!!."

Meanwhile, on Booth's post, the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies star also received some love from their various celeb friends.

Booth and Powley initially met on the set of the period drama Mary Shelley back in 2016.

"He was playing Percy Shelley and Elle Fanning was playing Mary; I played Claire Clairmont, Mary's stepsister," Powley said in an interview last year with Brown's Fashion. "That's when we fell in love – ahhh!"

The actress will next be seen in the second season of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which is set to premiere later this year. Powley is best known for movies like The King of Staten Island, White Boy Rick, and The Diary of a Teenage Girl.