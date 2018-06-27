Doris Day: See Rare, Unearthed Photos of Hollywood Star in the Prime of Her Career

Doris Day may now be 96 (and still taking her annual birthday photo!), but for many, the singer and actress remains timeless.

In honor of the 70th anniversary of Day’s very first time onscreen — in the 1948 musical comedy Romance on the High Seas — Getty Images’ FOTO has unearthed rare images of the actress earlier in her career and in her private life.

Day, who was born in Cincinnati and now resides in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, has been retired since 1973. Currently single, she was married twice and raised one son, Terry Melcher, who was a successful music producer that was credited with shaping the California sound of the 1960s He was behind several of the Beach Boys’ greatest hits, and died in 2004 at age 62 from cancer.

Below, a look at a few of the rare images.

Phil Burchman/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Doris at home with third husband Martin Melcher and her son Terry (splashing behind them) circa early 1950s. Melcher was also her manager and a producer on many of her movies; after his death in 1968 she discovered he’d mismanaged or embezzled almost $20 million from her. Her son Terry was the initial target of the Manson Family murders, which ended in the grisly killing of actress Sharon Tate.

Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

This portrait of the girl-next-door was shot in 1949, a year after her film debut in Romance on the High Seas. (“She was honest, and her freckles made her look like the all-American girl,” Michael Curtiz, that film’s director, once said.)

Phil Burchman/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

This undated image shows Day with one of her beloved horses. She’s long been an animal rights activist, and is the founder of the Doris Day Animal Foundation.

Doris playing ball at home with one of her French poodles, the year unknown.

To see the full collection of rare Doris Day pictures unearthed by FOTO, click here.