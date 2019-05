Day dated future POTUS Ronald Reagan while they starred in the 1952 film The Winning Team, shortly before she married her third husband, Marty Melcher (she was previously married to Al Jorden and George Weidler).

In her 1975 memoir Doris Day: Her Own Story, Day talked about her love affair with Reagan and what the politician was like before the White House.

The actress remembered Reagan as a skilled dancer who loved to go out, and as a man who believed in anything that he said. Day was so impressed by Reagan’s ability to express himself that she thought he should go on speaking tours.

“He wasn’t actually in politics, of course, but he had what I would call a political personality — engaging, strong and very voluble,” she wrote.