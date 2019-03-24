Dora the Explorer is a city transplant on a mission to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost Inca civilization in the first trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series.

Paramount unveiled the Dora and the Lost City of Gold preview during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, and it seems our heroine is up against a whole lot more than just Swiper the Fox this time around.

In the clip, Dora (Isabela Moner) is sent off to live in the city with her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), separating her for the first time from the jungle she calls home and her parents (played by Eva Longoria and Michael Peña).

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and Michael Peña Paramount Players

The typical high school experience is certainly an adjustment from the life she’s always known, as it turns out you can’t bring crime-fighting weapons to class, and large purple backpacks tend to get stuck in school bus doors.

But Dora’s explorer senses kick in when she’s forced back into the jungle to save her parents and solve the mystery of the long-lost city of gold –— with the help of some new friends.

Dora’s monkey Boots, voiced by Danny Trejo, is also along for the ride, as is her signature purple backpack.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold Paramount Players

The film also stars Eugenio Derbez, one of Mexico’s biggest stars, as Alejandro, a mysterious jungle inhabitant trying to protect Dora and her friends, and 17-year-old Moner as Dora.

The animated series aired on Nickelodeon for 14 seasons from 2000 to 2014, teaching young viewers basic Spanish vocabulary as they helped Dora complete various missions.

The all-new adaptation was announced last August with Alice Through the Looking Glass director James Bobin at the helm and will hit theaters Aug. 2.