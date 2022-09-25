'Don't Worry Darling' Opens to Impressive $19.2M at the U.S. Box Office

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, earned an impressive $19.2 million at the U.S. Box office on its opening weekend, from more than 4,000 U.S. theaters, according to Variety.

The film also collected another $10.8 million at the international box office, bringing its global total to $30 million.

Despite the film's Rotten Tomatoes score of 38 percent, moviegoers reacted positively, with the site's audience score currently at 80 percent. Variety reported that 66 percent of ticket buyers were female, with the majority being between 18 and 34.

Per the outlet, Warner Bros., which distributed the $35 million budget movie, said in a statement to the press on Sunday, "We're enormously proud of this film and are pleased with these results given our modest production budget."

Karla Welch, Wilde's stylist, celebrated the news with a cheeky post on Instagram.

Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, Calif., in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

Wilde's psychological thriller has generated headlines from the moment it was announced in July 2019. From casting shakeups to an on-set romance, the film kept movie fans and social media spectators abuzz in the months leading up to its release.

On Friday, when the movie officially premiered nationwide in theaters, Pugh, 26, marked the moment with a post on Instagram that featured photos from the film's set. Pugh included a snap of herself and Wilde, 38, dancing together in character.

Wilde also celebrated the film's premiere on social media, sharing a photo of her and Pugh smiling on the set with Styles, 28, and screenwriter Katie Silberman. "Don't Worry Darling is officially open," she wrote in the caption. "Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"

Don't Worry Darling is currently playing in theaters.