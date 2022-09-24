Entertainment Movies 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Disputes Claims of on-Set Drama Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false," 40 members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Associate Editor, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Mia McNiece Published on September 24, 2022 12:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty (2) Forty members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team are speaking out following accusations of on-set tension tied to the recently released film. Vulture reported on Friday that film star Florence Pugh and director/star Olivia Wilde got into a "screaming match" on the Don't Worry Darling set, citing an unnamed insider who reportedly spent "significant time" behind the scenes of the film. Claiming that a "blowout argument" took place between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, in January 2021, the outlet reported that Pugh was allegedly upset with Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences," stating that she and star Harry Styles, who are dating, "would just disappear." Now, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, personnel who worked on Don't Worry Darling say that any rumors of onset tensions "are completely false." "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're soproud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recentarticle," the statement begins. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false." Calling Wilde "an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production," the behind-the-scenes workers said the star "ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved." They also stated, "There was never a screaming match between our director andanyone, let alone a member of our cast," referencing Vulture's claims about an onset feud between Wilde and Pugh. "We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and whohave witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as adirector and leader," the statement continued. "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen." Miri Yoon, a producer for Don't Worry Darling, also told PEOPLE exclusively, "Rumors of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie."

Don't Worry Darling stars Styles, 28, and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, Calif., in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work. Wilde's psychological thriller has generated headlines from the moment it was announced in July 2019. From casting shakeups to an on-set romance, the film kept movie fans and social media spectators abuzz in the months leading up to its release. On Friday, when the movie officially premiered nationwide in theaters, Pugh marked the moment with a sentimental post on Instagram that featured photos from the film's set. Pugh included a snap of herself and Wilde dancing together in character. Wilde also celebrated the film's premiere on social media as well, sharing a photo of her and Pugh smiling on the set with Styles and screenwriter Katie Silberman. "Don't Worry Darling is officially open," she wrote in the caption. "Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!" Don't Worry Darling is currently playing in theaters. See the full list of names of the 40 members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team below: Chris Baugh, location manager Josh Bramer, property master Katie Byron, production designer Matthew Libatique, director of photography Steve Morrow, sound mixer Arianne Phillips, costume designer Alex G. Scott, executive producer Katie Silberman, writer/producer Heba Thorisdottir, makeup department head Eliana Alcouloumre, production assistant Mary Florence Brown, art director Monica Chamberlain, assistant costume designer Conrad Curtis, second second assistant director Raphael Di Febo, assistant property master Rachael Ferrara, set decorator Jake Ferrero, lighting technician Jeff Ferrero, gaffer Zach Gulla, set dresser Yani Gutierrez, production assistant David Hecht, assistant property master Becca Holstein, director's assistant Nic Jones, programmer Michael Kaleta, boom operator Gerardo Lara, electrician JB Leconte, rig programmer Lexi Lee, set dresser John Mang, dolly grip Mark Mann, best boy Gideon Markham, lighting console programmer Alex Mazekian, graphic artist Melissa McSorley, food stylist Bryan Mendoza, sound utility Luis Moreno, rigging gaffer Noelle Pinola, set dresser Scott Sakamoto, A camera operator Chris Scharffenberg, set dresser Grace Shaw, production assistant Alexander Szuch, electrician Erika Toth, art director Tricia Yoo, set costumer