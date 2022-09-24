'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Disputes Claims of on-Set Drama Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Forty members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team are speaking out following accusations of on-set tension tied to the recently released film.

Vulture reported on Friday that film star Florence Pugh and director/star Olivia Wilde got into a "screaming match" on the Don't Worry Darling set, citing an unnamed insider who reportedly spent "significant time" behind the scenes of the film.

Claiming that a "blowout argument" took place between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, in January 2021, the outlet reported that Pugh was allegedly upset with Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences," stating that she and star Harry Styles, who are dating, "would just disappear."

Now, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, personnel who worked on Don't Worry Darling say that any rumors of onset tensions "are completely false."

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so

proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent

article," the statement begins. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

Calling Wilde "an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production," the behind-the-scenes workers said the star "ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved."

They also stated, "There was never a screaming match between our director and

anyone, let alone a member of our cast," referencing Vulture's claims about an onset feud between Wilde and Pugh.

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who

have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a

director and leader," the statement continued. "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen."

Miri Yoon, a producer for Don't Worry Darling, also told PEOPLE exclusively, "Rumors of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie."

Don't Worry Darling stars Styles, 28, and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, Calif., in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

Wilde's psychological thriller has generated headlines from the moment it was announced in July 2019. From casting shakeups to an on-set romance, the film kept movie fans and social media spectators abuzz in the months leading up to its release.

On Friday, when the movie officially premiered nationwide in theaters, Pugh marked the moment with a sentimental post on Instagram that featured photos from the film's set. Pugh included a snap of herself and Wilde dancing together in character.

Wilde also celebrated the film's premiere on social media as well, sharing a photo of her and Pugh smiling on the set with Styles and screenwriter Katie Silberman. "Don't Worry Darling is officially open," she wrote in the caption. "Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"

Don't Worry Darling is currently playing in theaters.

See the full list of names of the 40 members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team below:

Chris Baugh, location manager

Josh Bramer, property master

Katie Byron, production designer

Matthew Libatique, director of photography

Steve Morrow, sound mixer

Arianne Phillips, costume designer

Alex G. Scott, executive producer

Katie Silberman, writer/producer

Heba Thorisdottir, makeup department head

Eliana Alcouloumre, production assistant

Mary Florence Brown, art director

Monica Chamberlain, assistant costume designer

Conrad Curtis, second second assistant director

Raphael Di Febo, assistant property master

Rachael Ferrara, set decorator

Jake Ferrero, lighting technician

Jeff Ferrero, gaffer

Zach Gulla, set dresser

Yani Gutierrez, production assistant

David Hecht, assistant property master

Becca Holstein, director's assistant

Nic Jones, programmer

Michael Kaleta, boom operator

Gerardo Lara, electrician

JB Leconte, rig programmer

Lexi Lee, set dresser

John Mang, dolly grip

Mark Mann, best boy

Gideon Markham, lighting console programmer

Alex Mazekian, graphic artist

Melissa McSorley, food stylist

Bryan Mendoza, sound utility

Luis Moreno, rigging gaffer

Noelle Pinola, set dresser

Scott Sakamoto, A camera operator

Chris Scharffenberg, set dresser

Grace Shaw, production assistant

Alexander Szuch, electrician

Erika Toth, art director

Tricia Yoo, set costumer