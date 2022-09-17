'Don't Worry Darling' Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On

"Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set," cinematographer Matthew Libatique said of Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde

By
Published on September 17, 2022 01:10 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Matthew Libatique attends AFI Conservatory's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Greystone Mansion on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic for AFI)
Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic for AFI

The Don't Worry Darling film set was an ideal one to work on, according to cinematographer Matthew Libatique.

While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, Libatique shared his experience working on the soon-to-be-released psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde.

"This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set."

"When you hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn't apparent at all," he continued.

Hinting at the off-screen drama surrounding the film, Libatique added, "Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else."

"I was never witness to anything, and I didn't feel anything," the two-time Oscar nominee noted. "You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn't feel anything."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Arianne Phillips, a guest, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll, Matthew Libatique and Roy Lee attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California, in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work. Shia LaBeouf was originally set to play Jack, but in September 2020 it was revealed that the actor, 36, had departed the film and Styles, 28, had signed on in his place.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

From LaBeouf's casting shakeup to Wilde's romance with Styles, the movie has generated headlines from the moment it was announced in July 2019.

During the chat with THR, Libatique also said that Wilde, 38, "has something really special" as a director, adding that "she's extremely visual and open and likes to take many chances."

Meanwhile, when speaking of Pugh, 26, he said: "She could do anything."

The film is Wilde's second directorial project after 2019's Booksmart, and the actress-turned-director has been open about the pressure she faces with her sophomore movie.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Dismisses 'Endless Tabloid Gossip' and Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question at Press Conference

"It's harder for women to get a second chance at directing," Wilde told Variety. "Fewer people will invest in the second film of a woman than a man."

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23.

Related Articles
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Is Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Florence Pugh Congratulates 'Everyone Standing on That Carpet' After 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Controversy Around Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Tough to Navigate with a Smile' (Source)
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet
Olivia Wilde Joined by Florence Pugh on Red Carpet Hours After Facing Question About 'Falling Out' Rumor
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Doubles Down on Claim She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' : 'He Was Replaced'
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Says She and Florence Pugh 'Worked Very Well Together' on 'Don't Worry Darling'
FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Don't Worry Darling' Reviews: Florence Pugh Praised in First Reactions as Film Divides Critics
Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde Dismisses 'Endless Tabloid Gossip' and Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question at Press Conference
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Glam Team Wore 'Miss Flo' T-Shirts While Prepping Her for Venice Red Carpet
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images); Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Harry Styles Jokes During His Concert That He 'Popped Very Quickly to Venice to Spit on Chris Pine'
Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy on set
Olivia Wilde's Daughter Daisy Makes a Cameo Alongside Her in 'Don't Worry Darling'
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Olivia Wilde 'Had to Cut' Sex Scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer: 'We Want to Be Provocative'
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'