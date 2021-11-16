President Meryl Streep Says to 'Sit Tight' as Earth Faces Impending Doom in Don't Look Up Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill and more star in the trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Don't Look Up

President Meryl Streep has spoken.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lawrence and DiCaprio play scientists trying to alert the world about a dangerous comet coming toward planet Earth, but Streep, who plays the president of the United States, doesn't take their warning seriously.

"I hear there's something you don't like the looks of?" she asks them in the Oval Office, adding, "At this exact moment, I say we sit tight and assess." The scientists in the room look flabbergasted, then take it into their own hands to spread awareness about the impending disaster.

DONT LOOK UP Credit: Niko Tavernise / Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a press release, DiCaprio, 47, opened up about working with Streep, 72, in Don't Look Up.

"I haven't worked with Meryl since I was 18 years old, and she had this incredible monologue, so to witness her mastery as an actor was a real gift," he said. "And then putting her in a room with Jonah Hill, who I've worked with and see as one of the greatest improvisational actors in the world, was inspiring. They nailed their characters and portrayed them as completely unhinged, undependable leaders, which was a huge motivation for Jen and I for the rest of the film. It was amazing to be reunited with both of them."

DONT LOOK UP Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Said Lawrence, 31, about her interest in the movie, "I've always wanted to work with Adam McKay, I'm a huge fan. When I read the script, I thought it was genius. It's maybe the funniest script I've ever read, and I thought it was such a poignant way to get such an important point across, that people don't need to be fighting each other over science. We need to be fighting this collective war to save humanity together."

"I spoke to a brilliant astronomer named Amy Mainzer," added Lawrence. "I was mostly curious about what the world for a female astronomer looks like since they're so outnumbered. That helped shape Kate's personality, how she dresses, how she carries herself. I tried to learn about astronomy as well — but I don't know how much of it I retained. Leo, of course, learned all of it."