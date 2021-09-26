Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Brief President Meryl Streep in Don't Look Up Clip

Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill exchange some quips in a new scene from Don't Look Up, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and more

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are humankind's last hope for survival in their upcoming star-studded Netflix film Don't Look Up.

In a new clip from the movie, astronomers Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) have 20 minutes to brief President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) on an asteroid that's 99.78% likely to cause global catastrophe.

"Oh great, so it's not 100%," says President Orlean's son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), as she declares, "I'm going to call it 70% and let's just move on."

The clip paints a humorous satirical look at the U.S. government's indifference to taking on potentially apocalyptic disasters, culminating with an exchange of quips between Lawrence and Hill. "Aren't you her son?" she jabs, before he responds, "I'm chief of staff, boy with the dragon tattoo, so I'm doing just fine."

"How many tampons can you fit in that bag?" Lawrence cuts back, as Hill answers, "As many as I want."

"Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories," DiCaprio, 46, told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

Lawrence, 31, was announced to star in the film last February, and the rest of the rest of the cast was rounded out in October.

The Hunger Games alum was injured on the Boston set of the dark comedy in February when a stunt explosion reportedly caused glass to get in Lawrence's eye.