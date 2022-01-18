Adam McKay says featuring a phone number for a sex hotline included in the Netflix film was not planned

Don't Look Up Director Says Inclusion of a Real Sex Hotline in Movie Was 'Pure Accident'

Adam McKay, the writer and director of Don't Look Up, admits he had no idea the phone number listed in the Netflix movie led to a real-life sex hotline.

In an interview with Insider, McKay said it was "pure accident" that the number listed in the movie, which was set up as a FEMA 1-800 number for purposes of the story, ended up being a sex hotline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were going to set up a line for that. But we didn't think of doing it until the end and we didn't have enough time to get our own phone number so that's just a random phone number," he said. "We in no way planned it being a sex hotline. Pure accident."

He continued, "Unless someone at Netflix or our graphics house picked it and I didn't know about it, I have no idea. In fact, no way. They wouldn't have done that on purpose."

The scene involving the hotline occurs midway through the film. In it, Leonardo DiCaprio's Dr. Mindy stars in a government PSA offering a phone number for people to call to get "peace of mind" as a planet-killing comet heads toward Earth.

As some investigative viewers found out, that number — 1-800-532-4500 — actually leads to an apparent phone sex hotline.

"Kudos to you Don't Look Up to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number," one person wrote on Twitter.

DON'T LOOK UP (L to R) JONAH HILL as JASON ORLEAN, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, MERYL STREEP as PRESIDENT JANIE ORLEAN, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Another user tweeted, "Why did Don't Look Up put a phone number on their movie only for it to be a sex line?????"

In the scene, DiCaprio's Dr. Mindy says, "Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet. That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions. And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists ... can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A narrator then says, "Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply."

The hotline, in real life, is answered by a woman's voice that says, "Welcome to America's hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now."