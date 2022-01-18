Don't Look Up Director Adam McKay Says His Daughter Is Behind Ariana Grande's Harsh Burn Line
Adam McKay admitted he's not the one who came up with Ariana Grande's hilarious line in Don't Look Up.
In an interview with Insider published Friday, the 53-year-old director of the Netflix film — which follows two astronomers on a quest to warn the world about an approaching comet capable of destroying the planet — credited his daughter Pearl and her friend for coming up with the "you old f---" line.
"Yeah, but it's funny where that came from. I originally had a different line there. It was "mind your own business, you boomer f---." And my daughter, Pearl, and her friend, Ava, were both like, 'No one says boomer anymore.' They were like, 'You can't have her say that.' So I was like, 'Well, what would she say to him?' And they were both like, 'She would just call him an old f---.' So because of their note, I changed the line. I give them all the credit," McKay told Insider.
In the film, Grande, 28, plays character Riley Bina, a pop star. The scene takes place while Bina is about to discuss her breakup on national television and crosses paths with Leonardo DiCaprio's character, astronomer Randall Mindy.
"Why don't you mind your own business, you old f---," says Bina to Mindy in the scene.
Don't Look Up also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Jonah Hill.
During the interview with Insider, McKay was also asked about how a phone number featured in the government PSA scene of Don't Look Up accidentally led to a sex hotline.
In the scene, DiCaprio's scientist character stars in a government PSA offering a phone number for people to call to get "peace of mind" as the comet heads toward earth.
As it turned out, the number — 1-800-532-4500 — is an apparent phone sex hotline.
"We were going to set up a line for that. But we didn't think of doing it until the end and we didn't have enough time to get our own phone number so that's just a random phone number. We in no way planned it being a sex hotline. Pure accident," McKay told Insider.
Don't Look Up is now streaming on Netflix.