Don't Look Up Director Adam McKay Says His Daughter Is Behind Ariana Grande's Harsh Burn Line

In an interview with Insider published Friday, the 53-year-old director of the Netflix film — which follows two astronomers on a quest to warn the world about an approaching comet capable of destroying the planet — credited his daughter Pearl and her friend for coming up with the "you old f---" line.

"Yeah, but it's funny where that came from. I originally had a different line there. It was "mind your own business, you boomer f---." And my daughter, Pearl, and her friend, Ava, were both like, 'No one says boomer anymore.' They were like, 'You can't have her say that.' So I was like, 'Well, what would she say to him?' And they were both like, 'She would just call him an old f---.' So because of their note, I changed the line. I give them all the credit," McKay told Insider.