Everything the Star-Studded Don't Look Up Cast Has Said About Each Other

"My biggest concern was I did not want to annoy Meryl Streep. That's my worst nightmare. So, I will only speak if spoken to, and I will be the least annoying person in the room," Lawrence told Vanity Fair.

Don't Look Up director Adam McKay told the outlet that Lawrence wasn't confident she'd keep her cool.

He said, "She just kept saying, 'I'm going to be quiet. I won't speak.' Meryl Streep shows up and Jen comes over to me like she's a 12-year-old and is like, 'What do I say? What do I do?'"

Although starstruck by Streep's captivating, yet intimidating presence, Lawrence confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, "Meryl Streep is the actual greatest actor that has ever lived, and when you watch her in person it only confirms that."