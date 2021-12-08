Everything the Star-Studded Don't Look Up Cast Has Said About Each Other
Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and more of the Don't Look Up cast were starstruck when working with each other
Jennifer Lawrence on not wanting to "annoy" Meryl Streep
"My biggest concern was I did not want to annoy Meryl Streep. That's my worst nightmare. So, I will only speak if spoken to, and I will be the least annoying person in the room," Lawrence told Vanity Fair.
Don't Look Up director Adam McKay told the outlet that Lawrence wasn't confident she'd keep her cool.
He said, "She just kept saying, 'I'm going to be quiet. I won't speak.' Meryl Streep shows up and Jen comes over to me like she's a 12-year-old and is like, 'What do I say? What do I do?'"
Although starstruck by Streep's captivating, yet intimidating presence, Lawrence confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, "Meryl Streep is the actual greatest actor that has ever lived, and when you watch her in person it only confirms that."
Meryl Streep on Jonah Hill being funny, yet "annoying"
"Who's annoying is Jonah [Hill]," Streep jokingly told Access Hollywod on the red carpet for the Don't Look Up premiere.
She added, "No. I love him, but he did make me laugh – and I don't have a lot of control, so I would ruin a lot of takes."
Jonah Hill on calling Meryl Streep the "G.O.A.T."
Hill said on The Tonight Show, "Meryl Streep's actually cool, and she's the best actor." He added, "Meryl, to me, she is the G.O. A.T. She's the greatest of all time."
While expressing his admiration for the Oscar-winning actress by calling her the G.O. A.T., Hill noted that Streep was completely unaware of the phrase's meaning.
Hill explained, "Then, today, we're doing a press conference and she's like, 'You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he's been calling me a goat all week.' And I'm like, 'What the f---?'"
Leonardo DiCaprio on Jonah Hill being a "comedic mastermind"
"Jonah and I got to do two films," DiCaprio reminded E! News on the red carpet at the premiere.
The Oscar-winning actor said about filming the movie, "Everyone broke character because he's a comedic and improvisational mastermind. That's my boy Jonah Hill!"
Jennifer Lawrence on breaking character because of Jonah Hill
Lawrence said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that working with Hill "is the worst," explaining that it was "really hard filming with Jonah and just not ruining take after take laughing."
Jennifer Lawrence on being "starstruck" by Ariana Grande
"I think I was more starstruck to be around Grande because our worlds don't really collide with the musicians, and what she does is so different," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight.
She added, "I've since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner."
Tyler Perry on Ariana Grande's sense of humor
"She's hysterical," Perry told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. He joked, "If she wanted to give up that little singing thing that's not going too well and just do comedy, she could."
Tyler Perry on the "mesmerizing" cast, especially Leonardo DiCaprio
On The Tonight Show, Perry recalled the first time he met the cast, saying, "When I first met them, they were all like, 'Hey, I'm Leo,' 'I'm Jennifer,' 'I'm Ariana;' and I'm like, 'I know who all of you are!'"
He added, "I had to keep reminding myself, 'Don't come out of character because you're sitting here with these Oscar winners just stay in character.' They were so mesmerizing in their performances."
Perry said of DiCaprio, "I don't know if he was ad-libbing, but what he was doing, I believed. He was that damn good."
Leonardo DiCaprio on Meryl Streep's presence on set
"Everyone was on their toes when Meryl walked in, as we should be," DiCaprio told Access Hollywood.
For DiCaprio, the encounter with Streep was a "reunion" because "around 25 to 30 years ago, [they] worked on a film together."
He justified the cast's reaction to Streep's presence on set saying, "Look, you get to work with the greatest living actor in the world, everyone's on their toes, everyone's prepared, and we're just trying to keep up with her."
Leonardo DiCaprio on his first time working with Jennifer Lawrence
DiCaprio described Lawrence to Vanity Fair as "one of the most talented actors working today," adding, "Jen's ability to improvise and be so in the moment at all times was amazing to witness."
Don't Look Up marks the first movie that the two stars have worked together.
DiCaprio told Access Hollywood, "We both had immediate comradery, we got to talk to some amazing astronomers, and people in the scientific community, and understand their sense of frustration with issues like this."
Meryl Streep on Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's acting
Streep told Vanity Fair: "She is a bold and unselfconscious actress — someone whose gift is alive on her skin and in her being. In that, she is different from Leo, for whom the struggle is part of the job, who relishes wrestling with it, and whose work is serious and analytic and intense. She spins it out of the air in the room. I am sort of in awe of both of them."
Jennifer Lawrence on how Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio "drove [her] crazy"
Lawrence said during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Well, Timothée, I was so excited, he's such a talented actor."
The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, joked, "But in a two-shot, you know, I'm 31 and, I mean I wasn't this fat but I'm fatter than Timothée Chalamet. That was harrowing. It's harrowing to see yourself.... Just us in those two-shots, it's like, 'Who's that? Your coach?'"
Lawrence also recalled filming a car scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet, whom she said "drove [her] crazy." She added, "I don't know. I just remember being in absolute misery that day. But they're very nice."