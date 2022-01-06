Don't Look Up Breaks Netflix Record with Most Viewing Hours in Single Week, Director Is 'Flabbergasted'

Things are looking up for Netflix's Don't Look Up.

The star-studded end-of-the-world disaster movie, which debuted on Netflix Dec. 24, broke a record for the streaming service when it amassed the most hours viewed in a single week (Dec. 27 through Jan. 2) with 152.29 million hours streamed around the world. Netflix confirmed the new record to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It now sits as the platform's No. 3 most-viewed film of all time (in a film's first 28 days) behind 2018's Bird Box and last year's Red Notice, per Netflix's tallies.

Director Adam McKay reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "I'm straight up flabbergasted by this."

Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrences as astrologers trying to alert officials — like U.S. president Meryl Streep — that a comet is headed toward Earth with a deadly outcome for the planet. The satire also stars Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and more.

In its first week of release, the movie attracted 111.03 million viewing hours and debuted among Netflix's top 10 list in 94 countries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McKay recently told Variety that he was "constantly tweaking, tweaking, tweaking" the film's ending in the editing process because he worried whether they were "going too far."

In September, DiCaprio told PEOPLE that the writer/director "has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories."

"I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in," said the Oscar winner. "Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."