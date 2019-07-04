Rogue One's Donnie Yen Pulls Off the Bottle Cap Challenge While Blindfolded: 'Feeling the Force'

Image zoom Donnie Yen/Instagram

Donnie Yen has mastered the Force — and the #bottlecapchallenge.

Yen, 55, shared a video of himself on Instagram on Wednesday in which he showed off his impressive martial arts skills by popping off a bottle cap while blindfolded.

Yen portrayed Chirrut Îmwe in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His character was a blind warrior who believed all things were connected through the Force and was known for repeating the mantra, “I’m one with the Force; the Force is with me.”

“Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest 😆,” Yen wrote in the caption of the video. “#bottlecapchallenge @sweetcil#donnieyen #甄子丹 #宇宙最強 #ipman#action #宇宙最強甄子丹 #chirrutimwe #starwars #rogueone #noplasticbottle #torontoraptors #nbachampions #raptors #bulletfilms #superbulletpictures @bulletfilmsofficial @superbulletpictures.”

Performing the challenge blind was nothing new to Yen, who wore contacts on Rogue One that made it almost impossible to see while filming. “That was difficult, a lot more difficult than I expected,” he told PEOPLE in December 2016.

“How do you find the confidence [to deliver] the character’s performance when you’re losing the security of being personal? And how do you interact with other actors?” he added.

Despite the discomfort the contacts caused — he was forced to take them off every 3 hours — he said he didn’t mind.

“Let’s just put it this way, after 30 years of acting, I never expected to be in Star Wars, and here I am,” Yen told PEOPLE.

Yen isn’t the only actor who has participated in the #bottlecapchallenge.

Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo have all accepted challenges from mixed martial artists such as Max Holloway. Singer Ellie Goulding also joined in on the fun posting a video of herself on Twitter with the caption, “Suck it.”