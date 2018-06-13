Donald Trump Calls Robert De Niro a 'Very Low IQ Individual' in Tweet with Glaring Typo

Forget “fire and fury” for North Korea’s dictator Kim Jung Un; it was Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on whom President Donald Trump focused his ire Tuesday as he made his way home from his high-stakes nuclear summit that delivered questionable results.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t…,” Trump wrote, continuing his sentence in a subsequent tweet, “…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

Trump, 71, received numerous replies on the tweet pointing out its noticeable typo — the president wrote “to many” when he meant “too many.”

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The tweet came as Trump was en route from his high-stakes, historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un, which delivered questionable results. Last summer, Trump promised to reign down “fire and fury like the world has never seen” on the country if it didn’t cease threatening the United States.

Two days earlier, De Niro, 74, slammed Trump while introducing a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday.

“I’m going to say this, f— Trump,” De Niro said emphatically, adding, “It’s no longer just down with Trump, it’s f— Trump.”

The actor’s remarks earned a standing ovation from most of the audience, and were bleeped out for those watching from home.

RELATED: Robert De Niro Says U.S. Has Become a ‘Tragic Dumbass Comedy’

*too* as you call someone else low IQ 👌 — StrongerTogether (@mewhovotes) June 13, 2018

The comments were just the latest in a long line of insults and criticisms the actor has leveled against Trump.

Last week, De Niro reportedly slammed the president while speaking at the ceremony for the Jimmy and Rosemary Breslin “American Writer Award” at the Tweed Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, telling a group of high school students that Trump is a purveyor of ” bulls—.”

In addition to repeatedly criticizing Trump in public, the actor and co-owner of the Nobu restaurant empire told the Daily Mail that he’s banned Trump from all of his Nobu restaurants, with locations all over the world and here in the U.S., including one in Washington, D.C.