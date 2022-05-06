"I pitch this all the time, that we should do a movie," he tells PEOPLE about a potential sequel to the '90s movie that made him a star as he promotes his new animated project with Disney Junior

Donald Faison Reveals Why He Wouldn't Want Someone Else Playing His Clueless Character in a Remake

If you were to ask Donald Faison if someone else should play his character Murray Duvall in a reboot or sequel of Clueless, the movie that made him a star, his answer is simple: As if!

"I'm not a big fan of the remake, especially of something that I'm in, you know what I mean?" the 47-year-old tells PEOPLE while at Disney's California Adventure theme park for Disney Junior's Fun Fest on April 29. "If I'm in it, I don't want to see somebody else playing me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor, who lends his voice as March Hare in the network's animated series Alice's Wonderland Bakery, starred in the 1995 movie about a group of wealthy, good-looking Beverly Hills teens who often find themselves getting into trouble.

The comedy also launched the careers of Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy and Alicia Silverstone, and it quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, starting fashion trends like Faison's signature bucket hat, plaid outfits and thigh-high stockings. He reprised his role for three seasons of Clueless' television series before it was cancelled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clueless Credit: Everett Collection

Despite his age, Faison hopes his days of playing his bad boy character aren't over. If he has it his way, next time the cast will head back to the big screen. He even has ideas for where everyone would be today.

"I would want to say do another movie, to be honest with you," Faison says. "Anything. Clueless 2 would be awesome and it's not us anymore, it's our kids. And now Cher is the Mel Horowitz character. I would think that Cher and Josh would still be together, even though it's a little weird."

Though the father of six doesn't know the exact holdup on the process for a follow-up, he's thankful for the project that put him and his former costars on the map.

clueless Cast of Clueless (1995) | Credit: Everett

"I talk about Scrubs a lot, but if it wasn't for Clueless, I would've never gotten Scrubs," Faison, who played Dr. Christopher Turk on the comedy series for nine seasons, says. "I would've never gotten anything. Clueless by far is one of my biggest accomplishments."

While Faison waits for a call to grab his trendy bucket hat, he's having fun working on his kid-friendly project, which is a dream come true. "Everybody wants to be a part of something Disney animation," Faison says. "To be able to do one of the voices on an animated television show, especially something like Alice in Wonderland, that's huge."