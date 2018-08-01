Donald Faison encountered a very Clueless fan on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old actor who starred in the beloved 90s film, shared a selfie on Instagram posing with a teenager wearing a T-shirt with the entire cast on it.

However, the teen clearly chose the shirt for the sake of fashion and not to pay homage to the movie as she had no idea who Faison was.

“#Clueless for real for real…she was like who are you and why do you want this picture? #MovieOlderThanYou,” Faison captioned the hilarious shot.

But, Faison can take solace in the fact he is not the only star from an iconic 90s movie to not get recognized by someone wearing a T-shirt featuring them.

Just a few days ago, The Sandlot actors Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry, who played Ham and Smalls also came across a person rocking a T-shirt from the film.

Interestingly, the person’s shirt had the quote, “You’re killing me Smalls,” written across it, the film’s most famous line. But, this particular person didn’t understand the significance nor did he recognize Renna or Guiry when they asked for a photo.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what were were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” Renna tweeted.

While the teen wearing the Clueless shirt may have not recognized Faison, for many the film remains a seminal part of their teenage years. In 2012, Clueless had a reunion when Faison and Dash posed for Entertainment Weekly along with Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Justin Walker, 17 years after they all starred in the hit.

Donald Faison is seen here in Clueless Elliott Marks/Paramount/Koba/REX/Shutterstock

While all of the actors nailed their parts perfectly, Faison admitted to the magazine that he didn’t exactly understand his character.

“I had no idea what the hell I was saying,” he said. “What’s going postal mean? And when they explained to me what it meant, I thought, ‘That’s really messed up!’”