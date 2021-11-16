"He's a lovely guy," the actor said of the Coldplay frontman in a recent interview

Don Johnson on Whether Daughter Dakota and Chris Martin Will Get Married

Don Johnson is a fan of his daughter's boyfriend.

When asked if a wedding between the pair is on the horizon, Don joked, "Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds."

"But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy," Don told Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson Don and Dakota Johnson | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Dakota, 32, and Martin, 44, were first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles. Though they mostly keep their relationship private, they were spotted together on a romantic getaway in July soaking up the sun on a boat ride off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

Dakota recently told the Hollywood Reporter that she has perfected keeping her private life private, joking that she won't be giving away her "secrets" for evading the paparazzi.

"But truly it takes a lot to have a private life," she told THR.

While she rarely speaks publicly about her relationship with Martin, she also told the outlet that she and the singer have spent a lot of time together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and have most recently been watching Netflix's hit Squid Game together.

She's also friendly with Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow — whom she was seen posing with at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles earlier this month.