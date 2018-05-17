Don Johnson Says He ‘Would Never’ Watch Daughter Dakota in Fifty Shades of Grey

While the Fifty Shades of Grey films are box office hits, star Dakota Johnson‘s father Don has no desire to see the steamy romance trilogy.

“I would never see that,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I wouldn’t see that even if she wasn’t in it. It’s not my kind of thing.”

The Book Club actor admits that he also doesn’t want to watch his 28-year-old daughter being tied up in the Red Room, either. “As a father there are certain images that you don’t need in your head,” Johnson, 68, says. “I know it’s just, pretend and make believe, but, you know?”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Before breaking out as Anastasia Steele in the movies based on E.L. James’ popular book series, Johnson wasn’t sure his daughter would make it in the family business.

“I was surprised,” he says of Dakota’s success. “When Dakota was about to graduate high school I went to her and I said, “Okay, so what are we thinking about colleges here?’ And she said, ‘I’m not going to college. I’m going to be an actress.’ And I went, ‘Well, that’s very interesting because I’ve never seen you take an acting class. I’ve never seen you do a play.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Star Jamie Dornan Says He Can Sing ‘Every Line’ From ‘Frozen’

Johnson, now a father of five, also had a tenet for his kids growing up. “I have a rule in my family: As long as you go to school, you can stay on the family payroll,” he says. “And if you don’t, then good luck.”

Soon the How to Be Single star, whose mom is actress Melanie Griffith, proved she didn’t need to be on Johnson’s payroll.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Little did I know, Dakota was in the background watching mom and dad all those years,” Johnson says. “She was learning her craft. And I’ll be damned if she didn’t learn it, maybe even better than mom and dad. She’s extraordinary. ”

Book Club, also starring Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen, hits theaters Friday.