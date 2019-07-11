Space Jam 2 Locks Down Don Cheadle to Costar with LeBron James

Don Cheadle is trading his superhero costume for some hoops.

The 54-year-old actor is starring in Space Jam 2 opposite LeBron James, PEOPLE confirms. Cheadle recently starred as James Rhodes/War Machine in the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame.

Cheadle joins a star-studded lineup including some NBA players such as Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green, Cassandra Starr and Katie McCabe are also starring in the film.

Not much is known about the sequel to the 1996 film, although the story could follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan’s hit film in which he teamed up with iconic Looney Toons characters such as Bugs Bunny to free them from enslavement from a rival alien basketball group.

The original film also provided fans with a fictionalized account of what happened between Jordan’s retirement from the NBA in 1993 to his eventual comeback in 1995.

LeBron’s film is directed by Terence Nance, who has previously worked on several small independent films. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing along with Fast & Furious 9 director Justin Lin and Ballers‘ Maverick Carter.

Deadline first reported the news.

Space Jam 2 is scheduled for release in July 2021.